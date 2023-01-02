DEI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.65 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $14,648.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00449043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018195 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

