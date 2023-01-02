Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
