Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Further Reading

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

