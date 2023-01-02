Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $69.92 million and $12.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

