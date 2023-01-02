Dero Tops One Day Volume of $83,442.48 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and $83,442.48 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00023931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,165,108 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

