Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

