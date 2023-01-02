Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.01% of Bally’s worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

