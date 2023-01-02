Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.10 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

VSH opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

