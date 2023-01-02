Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

