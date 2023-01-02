Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Hasbro accounts for approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

