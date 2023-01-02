Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $454,740,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,861 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

