Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3,575.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after buying an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

