Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

