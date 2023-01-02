Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

