Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWS stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

