Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

