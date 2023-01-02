Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 57,016 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 11,780.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,970,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.