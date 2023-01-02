Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

