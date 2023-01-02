Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,034,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of RTH stock opened at $158.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $195.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.845 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

