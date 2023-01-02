Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30,266 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,266 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

