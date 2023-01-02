Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
