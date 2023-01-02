Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 178,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.