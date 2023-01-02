DeversiFi Hits Market Cap of $60.77 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DeversiFi has a market cap of $60.77 million and approximately $6,461.99 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00465339 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02248371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.64 or 0.29776946 BTC.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

