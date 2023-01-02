Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Reduced by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.51. 267,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,515. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.