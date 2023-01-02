Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

DLHTF opened at 2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.07. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.07 and a fifty-two week high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

