DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $136.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $120.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

