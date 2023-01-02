Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $397.34 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00464976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.02223669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.29753716 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19791764 USD and is down -14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,082.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

