Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

