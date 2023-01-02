Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

