Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

