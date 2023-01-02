Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Disco Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15. Disco has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $63.54.
Disco Company Profile
