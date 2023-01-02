Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Disco Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15. Disco has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $63.54.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

