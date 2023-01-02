DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DocGo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.07. 473,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,300. DocGo has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

About DocGo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DocGo by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the second quarter worth $136,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth $554,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth $982,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

