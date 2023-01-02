Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of DLPN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 27,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

About Dolphin Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

