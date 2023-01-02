Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

DPZ stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,715. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.03.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.