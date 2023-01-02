Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 21.3 %

DLNG opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

