Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 810,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 412,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

DX stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $12.72. 21,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,724. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $589.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

