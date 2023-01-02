EAC Price Hits $0.0390 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. EAC has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $8,335.46 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00446616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03915823 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,692.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

