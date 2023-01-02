easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 819,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.3 days.
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.60.
About easyJet
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on easyJet (EJTTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.