easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 819,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.3 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

