EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of EBET during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EBET during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EBET during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBET Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. EBET has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

