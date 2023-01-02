eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $431.19 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $431.19 million and $3.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,736.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00597929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00251184 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00039771 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,268,579,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,268,598,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
