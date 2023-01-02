Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.94. 12,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

