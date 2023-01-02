eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ EFTRW remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.