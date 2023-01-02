Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.85. 114,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.