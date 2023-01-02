Eidelman Virant Capital Has $196,000 Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 102.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 595,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 263,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.49. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $81,090.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 85,687 shares of company stock valued at $420,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.