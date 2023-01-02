Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $75,404.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,245,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

