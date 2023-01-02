Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,715. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.88.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

