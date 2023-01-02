Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

ESTC opened at $51.50 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

