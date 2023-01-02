Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,535.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of ECIFF stock remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Electricité de France

Read More

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

