Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.