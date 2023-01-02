Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 589.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGF remained flat at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Enagas has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

