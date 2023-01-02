Energi (NRG) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and $148,610.06 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,799,321 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

