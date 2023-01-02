Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enservco Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ENSV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,367. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

